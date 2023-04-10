ArrowMark Colorado Holdings Now Owns 10.39% of Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Fintel reports that ArrowMark Colorado Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.07MM shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI). This represents 10.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2023 they reported 1.61MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.69% and an increase in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $65.48. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 88.61% from its latest reported closing price of $34.72.

The projected annual revenue for Consensus Cloud Solutions is $408MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCSI is 0.13%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 23,352K shares. The put/call ratio of CCSI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. - Small Cap Equity Index Portfolio Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 5.45% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 239K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCSI by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has been a global leader of digital cloud fax technology for over 25 years. The company leverages its technology heritage to provide secure solutions that transform simple digital documents into advanced healthcare standard HL7/FHIR for secure data exchange. Consensus offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures.

