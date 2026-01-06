Arrowhead's RNAi-based Obesity Drugs Deliver Deep Fat Reduction In Early Studies, Stock At New High

(RTTNews) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) reported interim Phase 1/2a data showing that its RNAi-based obesity candidates, ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7, produced meaningful weight loss and dramatic reductions in visceral, total, and liver fat in obese patients with type 2 diabetes.

The company is developing two investigational therapies, ARO-INHBE and ARO-ALK7, which target genetically validated pathways involved in adipose tissue regulation. In combination with Tirzepatide, ARO-INHBE achieved a 9.4% weight loss at week 16- nearly double the 4.8% reduction seen with Tirzepatide alone.

The therapy also drove a 23.2% reduction in visceral fat, a 15.4% reduction in total fat, and a 76.7% reduction in liver fat, representing an approximately three-fold improvement over Tirzepatide monotherapy.

ARO-INHBE monotherapy also showed activity, reducing visceral fat by up to 15.6% and increasing lean muscle mass in treated patients. Meanwhile, ARO-ALK7 became the first RNAi therapeutic to demonstrate adipocyte gene silencing in humans, achieving up to a 94% reduction in ALK7 mRNA and producing 14.1% placebo-adjusted reduction in visceral fat by week 8.

Both candidates were generally well tolerated with most adverse events reported as mild and no discontinuation due to treatment. Arrowhead said the findings support the therapeutic potential of targeting the Activin E/ALK7 pathway to improve body composition and enhance weight loss in patients who typically respond less robustly to incretin-based therapies.

The company plans to report additional data from both studies later in 2026.

ARWR has traded between $9.57 and $76.76 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $75.10, up 17.53%.

