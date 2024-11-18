Arrowhead submits plozasiran NDA to FDA

Arrowhead (ARWR) announced that it submitted a new drug application, or NDA, to the FDA for investigational plozasiran for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome, or FCS, a severe and rare genetic disease which currently has no FDA approved treatments. Arrowhead also intends to submit applications for approval of investigational plozasiran for the treatment of patients with FCS to additional regulatory authorities in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.