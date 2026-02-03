Arrowhead Stock Has Skyrocketed 290% in One Year, and One Fund Trimmed Its Holdings by $4 Million

Key Points

Privium Fund Management sold 75,747 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.71 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the position value increased by $10.09 million, reflecting both the sale and stock price movement during the quarter.

Post-sale, Privium holds 398,204 ARWR shares valued at $26.44 million.

Privium Fund Management reported a sale of 75,747 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a February 2 SEC filing, with the estimated trade value at $3.71 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 2, Privium Fund Management reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75,747 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this share sale was $3.71 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the quarter. Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the fund's Arrowhead position surged by $10.09 million as prices similarly skyrocketed, reflecting both trading and price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, Arrowhead represents 4.87% of Privium’s 13F U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: TSLA: $102.76 million (18.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SHOP: $66.00 million (12.2% of AUM)

NYSE: SPOT: $39.49 million (7.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: PLTR: $35.55 million (6.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $27.93 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 2, Arrowhead shares were priced at $73.00, up a staggering 289.5% over the prior year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $829.45 million Net Income (TTM) ($1.6 million) Market Capitalization $10.22 billion Price (as of 2/2/26) $73.00

Company snapshot

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics targeting diseases such as liver disorders, hypertriglyceridemia, complement-mediated diseases, and rare genetic conditions, with a portfolio spanning multiple clinical phases.

The company generates revenue primarily through the development, licensing, and collaboration of proprietary RNAi drug candidates, leveraging strategic partnerships with major pharmaceutical firms to monetize pipeline assets and advance clinical programs.

It serves pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers focused on treating patients with intractable and rare diseases, particularly in the United States and global biopharmaceutical markets.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in RNAi-based therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company leverages a robust clinical-stage pipeline and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners to drive innovation and accelerate commercialization. Its scale and focus on novel RNAi modalities position it as a competitive player within the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Arrowhead just crossed a line that not all clinical-stage biotechs reach. In November, the FDA approved REDEMPLO, the company’s first commercial drug and the first siRNA therapy approved for familial chylomicronemia syndrome. That milestone reshaped the financials. Fiscal 2025 revenue surged to $829 million from $3.6 million one year earlier, driven largely by licensing and milestone payments, and operating income swung to a $98 million profit from a steep loss of $612 million a year earlier. Total cash resources ended the year at $782 million, giving Arrowhead flexibility as it builds a commercial engine and advances a deep pipeline.



The stock responded accordingly, climbing nearly 60% since the earnings release and almost 290% year over year. Against that backdrop, trimming while keeping Arrowhead at 4.9% of AUM looks like risk control, not doubt. This portfolio already leans heavily into high-beta winners like Tesla, Shopify, and Palantir. With that in mind, locking in some gains while preserving upside exposure fits a strategy built around momentum with guardrails. For long-term investors, the signal is confidence with discipline.

