Arrowhead price target raised to $80 from $60 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the firm’s price target on Arrowhead (ARWR) to $80 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company recently announced a global license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) that is expected to support further development of the company’s wholly-owned pipeline and support Arrowhead through the potential commercial launch of its first RNA interference therapeutic anticipated in 2026. The firm, which believes the Sarepta deal is a “clear positive,” calls it “the primary driver of our price target increase” as it should provide sufficient capital to fund Arrowhead’s “underappreciated” internal pipeline.

