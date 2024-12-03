News & Insights

Stocks
ARWR

Arrowhead price target raised to $80 from $60 at H.C. Wainwright

December 03, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio raised the firm’s price target on Arrowhead (ARWR) to $80 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company recently announced a global license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) that is expected to support further development of the company’s wholly-owned pipeline and support Arrowhead through the potential commercial launch of its first RNA interference therapeutic anticipated in 2026. The firm, which believes the Sarepta deal is a “clear positive,” calls it “the primary driver of our price target increase” as it should provide sufficient capital to fund Arrowhead’s “underappreciated” internal pipeline.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARWR
SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.