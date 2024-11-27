Arrowhead price target lowered to $26 from $27 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Arrowhead (ARWR) to $26 from $27 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported fiscal 2024 earnings and provided pipeline updates as well as insights into its new partnership with Sarepta (SRPT), the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the licensing collaboration, along with the Sixth Street strategic financing announced in August, has extended Arrowhead’s cash runway through 2028.
