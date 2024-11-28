Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Faces Distribution Risks with Vanscoy Reliance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

The reliance of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy for the distribution of plozasiran presents a significant business risk, as any financial instability or altered buying patterns at Vanscoy could negatively impact the company’s revenues and financial health. Such fluctuations might arise from various factors, including seasonality or changes in pricing strategies, potentially leading to unforeseen disruptions in the supply chain. This dependency underscores the vulnerability of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to external business conditions beyond its direct control. The company must remain vigilant to these risks to safeguard its operational stability and profitability.

The average ARWR stock price target is $40.56, implying 55.11% upside potential.

