ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ARWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS ($ARWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $2.75 per share, beating estimates of -$0.20 by $2.95. The company also reported revenue of $542,710,000, beating estimates of $30,504,375 by $512,205,625.

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ARWR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER RICHARD ANZALONE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 543,342 shares for an estimated $8,615,696 .

. KENNETH ALLEN MYSZKOWSKI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,167 shares for an estimated $893,095 .

. PATRICK O'BRIEN (COO and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,184 shares for an estimated $736,058 .

. JAMES C HAMILTON (Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,729 shares for an estimated $648,824 .

. VICTORIA VAKIENER sold 8,994 shares for an estimated $197,058

WILLIAM D. WADDILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,495 shares for an estimated $164,665 .

. DOUGLAS B GIVEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,547 shares for an estimated $121,555 .

. ADEOYE Y OLUKOTUN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,809 shares for an estimated $77,139.

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARWR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARWR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ARWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.985.

Here are some recent targets:

William Pickering from Bernstein set a target price of $24.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Keay Nakae from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $29.97 on 11/27/2024

