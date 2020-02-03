Arrowhead (ARWR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 5, after market close.

The company missed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters by 33.37%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Arrowhead came up with a negative earnings surprise of 21.43%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the first quarter stands at 4 cents and the same for sales is pegged at $36.63 million.

Shares of Arrowhead have surged 198.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Pipeline Update

In the absence of any marketed product, the company will provide updates on its pipeline candidates in the first-quarter conference call.

Arrowhead is focused on developing innovative drugs for diseases with a genetic basis, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins involved with the disease.

ARO-AAT is the company’s key pipeline candidate, which is a second-generation subcutaneously administered RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic. In December, the company began dosing patients in a phase II study (AROAAT2002) to evaluate ARO-AAT as a treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Meanwhile, a phase II/III pivotal study, SEQUOIA, is also evaluating ARO-AAT as a treatment for a rare genetic liver disease associated with AATD.

Arrowhead collaborator, Janssen, which is a subsidiary of J&J JNJ, began dosing patients in a phase IIb triple combination study of ARO-AAT, called REEF-1, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The study is designed to enroll up to 450 patients with chronic hepatitis B infection. We expect management to provide updates on the same.

In December 2019, Arrowhead announced that it has filed an application for the approval to begin a phase I study of ARO-HSD, an investigational RNAi therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with alcohol and non-alcohol-related liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

ARO-APOC3 is being developed as a potential treatment for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia and familial chylomicronemia syndrome. The candidate is currently in a phase I study. ARO-ANG3 is being developed for the treatment of dyslipidemias, such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), and metabolic diseases. It is also in phase I study.

Upcoming Releases

This week, several large drug/biotech companies are expected to release their fourth quarter and 2019 results.

Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD is scheduled to release results on Feb 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $1.68 per share.

Merck & Co. MRK is scheduled to release results on Feb 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $1.14 per share.

