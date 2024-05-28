Arrow Minerals Welcomes New Director Chris Tuckwell

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced that Chris Tuckwell has been appointed as a director of the company on May 29, 2024. While Tuckwell does not hold any securities as a registered holder, he indirectly owns 4 million ordinary shares through Tuckoloke Pty Ltd, which is associated with his superannuation fund. No director’s interests in contracts were reported at this time.

