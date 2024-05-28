Arrow Minerals Welcomes New Board Expertise

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Tuckwell, an engineer with over 40 years of experience in the mining sector, as an independent Non-Executive Director. Tuckwell, with his extensive background in mining and mine development, including key roles at MACA Limited and African Mining Services, is expected to greatly contribute to Arrow’s Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea. The company is actively exploring this site with the goal of developing a direct shipping grade iron mining operation, leveraging existing infrastructure plans for the region.

