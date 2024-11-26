Arrow Minerals Reports Promising Bauxite Discoveries

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced promising new assay results from its Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, revealing high-grade bauxite over a 5km stretch. These findings, along with ongoing discussions with potential customers amid high bauxite prices, position Arrow to capitalize on Guinea’s status as a leading bauxite producer. The strategic location near the Trans-Guinean Railway enhances the project’s potential for economic success and community development.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.