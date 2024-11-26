Arrow Minerals Reports Promising Bauxite Discoveries

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.
Arrow Minerals Limited has announced promising new assay results from its Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, revealing high-grade bauxite over a 5km stretch. These findings, along with ongoing discussions with potential customers amid high bauxite prices, position Arrow to capitalize on Guinea’s status as a leading bauxite producer. The strategic location near the Trans-Guinean Railway enhances the project’s potential for economic success and community development.
