Arrow Minerals Reports Promising Bauxite Discoveries

November 26, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has announced promising new assay results from its Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, revealing high-grade bauxite over a 5km stretch. These findings, along with ongoing discussions with potential customers amid high bauxite prices, position Arrow to capitalize on Guinea’s status as a leading bauxite producer. The strategic location near the Trans-Guinean Railway enhances the project’s potential for economic success and community development.

