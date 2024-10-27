News & Insights

Stocks

Arrow Minerals Initiates Niagara Bauxite Drilling

October 27, 2024 — 10:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has commenced its first drilling program at the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, targeting three areas known for substantial bauxite mineralization. The project aims to define a maiden Mineral Resource and conduct a scoping study by mid-2025, with drilling expected to complete by mid-December. The company plans to collect up to 10 bulk samples to understand the bauxite’s value for potential alumina refinery customers.

For further insights into AU:AMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.