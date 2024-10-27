Arrow Minerals Initiates Niagara Bauxite Drilling

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited has commenced its first drilling program at the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, targeting three areas known for substantial bauxite mineralization. The project aims to define a maiden Mineral Resource and conduct a scoping study by mid-2025, with drilling expected to complete by mid-December. The company plans to collect up to 10 bulk samples to understand the bauxite’s value for potential alumina refinery customers.

