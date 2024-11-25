Arrow Minerals Director Alters Investment Portfolio

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.
Arrow Minerals Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Thomas McKeith, who disposed of 1.5 million unlisted options. This move indicates strategic adjustments within McKeith’s investment portfolio in the company. Investors may find this shift noteworthy as it could reflect broader company strategies or individual financial planning.
