Arrow Minerals Advances Bauxite Drilling in Guinea

November 10, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Arrow Minerals Limited (AU:AMD) has released an update.

Arrow Minerals Limited is advancing its maiden drilling program at the Niagara Bauxite Project in Guinea, completing 86 of 150 planned holes ahead of schedule. The drilling aims to verify bauxite mineralisation for a Scoping Study, with results expected by early December 2024. This initiative builds on past explorations by companies like Vale, targeting three key areas for resource estimation.

