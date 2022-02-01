Arrow Financial's (NASDAQ:AROW) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.27

The board of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of March to US$0.27. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

Arrow Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Arrow Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 9.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 39%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

NasdaqGS:AROW Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Arrow Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.75, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Arrow Financial has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Arrow Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Arrow Financial stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

