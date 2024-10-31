Arrow Financial reports Q3 EPS 53c vs. 46c last year

“We delivered a solid Q3 with strong net interest margin expansion, improved core profitability, increased return on average assets and continued strong credit metrics. Stabilizing funding costs, increasing asset yields, and continued expense discipline have positioned us for increased core operating leverage for the upcoming quarters. Our incredible teamwork was recently recognized by being named to the prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024, a list of 30 top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. Among our Q3 accomplishments, we completed two small acquisitions. We expanded our insurance business with the strategic acquisition of the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. and acquired a branch in Whitehall, New York. Our team continues to prepare for the unification of our banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into a single entity renamed Arrow Bank National Association, or Arrow Bank, slated for December 31, 2024. Starting in early November, our customers will gain surcharge-free access to the Allpoint ATM Network of more than 55,000 locations. As we continue to strengthen our market position, we also rewarded our shareholders with an increase to the fourth-quarter cash dividend, which we announced in early October.”

