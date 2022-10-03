Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shareholders have endured a 14% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. So while the Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) share price is down 16% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -14%. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 22%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 4.3% in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Arrow Financial had to report a 4.8% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 16% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 9.94 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:AROW Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

This free interactive report on Arrow Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Arrow Financial, it has a TSR of -14% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Arrow Financial shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 14% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 22%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before spending more time on Arrow Financial it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

