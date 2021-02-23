Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 1st of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Arrow Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Arrow Financial has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $32.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Arrow Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Arrow Financial paying out a modest 39% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Arrow Financial, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Arrow Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Arrow Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Arrow Financial has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Arrow Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Want to learn more about Arrow Financial? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

