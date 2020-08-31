Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that AROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.47, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROW was $28.47, representing a -25.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.31 and a 36.97% increase over the 52 week low of $20.79.

AROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports AROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2%, compared to an industry average of -18.3%.

