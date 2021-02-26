Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that AROW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROW was $32.23, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.08 and a 59.72% increase over the 52 week low of $20.18.

AROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.2%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

