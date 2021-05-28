Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AROW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AROW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.5, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROW was $36.5, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.26 and a 48.92% increase over the 52 week low of $24.51.

AROW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AROW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports AROW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.97%, compared to an industry average of 24.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

