Arrow Financial (AROW) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) has been revised to 28.56 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.04% from the latest reported closing price of 27.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROW is 0.04%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 8,290K shares. The put/call ratio of AROW is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrow Financial holds 1,708K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 153.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 9.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 380K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 326K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 269K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Arrow Financial Background Information

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

