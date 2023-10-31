Arrow Financial (AROW) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.64% from the latest reported closing price of 21.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Financial. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROW is 0.03%, a decrease of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 8,131K shares. The put/call ratio of AROW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrow Financial holds 1,574K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 413K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 382K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 299K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 267K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Arrow Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.