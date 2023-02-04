Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Arrow Financial said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $32.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.00% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrow Financial is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from its latest reported closing price of $32.41.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Financial is $165MM, an increase of 14.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.47, an increase of 17.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AROW is 0.0438%, a decrease of 21.6889%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 7,930K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arrow Financial holds 1,599,639 shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576,398 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 60.40% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 414,888 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402,964 shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387,573 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370,788 shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 1.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 313,782 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321,157 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 292,882 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316,415 shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Arrow Financial Background Information

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

