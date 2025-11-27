Arrow Exploration Corp. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AXL.V) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.08 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $6.66 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.0% to $18.54 million from $21.30 million last year.

Arrow Exploration Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.08 Mln. vs. $6.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $18.54 Mln vs. $21.30 Mln last year.

