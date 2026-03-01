Is Arrow Electronics Stock a Buy or Sell After a Vice President Dumped Over 4,000 Shares?

Key Points

4,078 shares were exercised as options and immediately sold on Feb. 23, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$652,000 at around $160.00 per share.

This transaction represented 20.70% of Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude's pre-transaction direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 19,704 to 15,626 shares.

The activity was executed entirely through direct ownership and involved the exercise and sale of vested employee stock options; no indirect entities or additional share classes were involved.

The disposition aligns with historical cadence, with the trade size reflecting a larger proportion of Carine Jean-Claude's remaining capacity as direct holdings have declined over the past year.

Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude, senior vice president, chief legal officer, and secretary at Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), reported the exercise of 4,078 stock options with immediate sale of the resulting shares for a total value of $652,480 on Feb. 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 4,078 Transaction value ~$652,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 15,626 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.49 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($160.00); post-transaction value based on Feb. 23, 2026 market close price as reflected in the Form 4 calculations.

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind Ms. Jean-Claude’s disposition of shares in this filing?

The transaction involved exercising 4,078 fully vested options and immediately selling the resulting shares, as indicated by the SEC Form 4 and associated footnotes; all shares were directly held and disposed in a single-day event.

The 4,078-share exercise and sale is comparable to recent sales (median size 4,000 shares since Feb. 2025), but accounts for a higher proportion of remaining holdings (20.70%) as Ms. Jean-Claude’s direct ownership base has declined from 26,364 shares a year ago to 15,626 shares post-transaction.

Following the sale, Ms. Jean-Claude retains 15,626 directly held shares (0.03% of shares outstanding as of the latest data), with no indirect holdings or additional exercisable options reported.

The sale occurred with Arrow Electronics shares priced at around $160.00, following a 42.9% one-year total return as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $30.85 billion Net income (TTM) $571.27 million 1-year price change 42.9%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 23, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arrow Electronics offers electronic components, enterprise computing solutions, and related services, with revenue primarily generated from distribution and value-added services in the technology sector.

The company operates a distribution-based business model, sourcing products from manufacturers and providing logistics, integration, and support services to commercial and industrial clients.

Main customers include original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial enterprises worldwide.

Arrow Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions, serving diverse markets across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The company leverages scale and logistics expertise to deliver a broad portfolio of products and services, helping customers manage complex supply chains and accelerate innovation.

Strategic focus on integration, technical support, and value-added services differentiates Arrow Electronics in the competitive technology distribution landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Arrow Electronics SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude’s sale of 4,078 shares is not a cause for concern. These were part of an employee stock option grant with 2,187 shares set to expire in 2027 and the remainder in 2028.

Moreover, Ms. Jean-Claude retained over 15,000 directly-held shares after the transaction, suggesting she’s not in a rush to dispose of her stock. The sale was likely due to the rise in Arrow Electronics shares, which reached a 52-week high of $162.61 the day after her sale, and her desire to dispose of the options before their expiration.

Arrow Electronics stock is soaring thanks to the company’s strong performance. It exited 2025 with revenue of $30.9 billion, representing 10% growth over 2024. Its net income also rose, hitting $571 million, a 46% year-over-year increase.

Thanks to the strong earnings growth, Arrow’s price-to-earnings ratio of about 14 is not at its peak for the past year, nor is it at its low. This means its valuation isn’t a bargain, so value investors may not find the stock appealing.

With shares not far from their high, now is a good time to sell, although investors seeking to buy may want to wait for the stock price to dip.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

