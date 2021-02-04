Markets
ARW

Arrow Electronics Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Guides Q1 Above View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income surged to $236.07 million or $3.08 per share from $112.01 million or $1.36 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings were $3.17 per share, compared with $2.20 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sales for the quarter grew 15 percent to $8.45 billion from $7.34 billion in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter on revenues of $7.80 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Arrow Electronics forecast consolidated sales of $7.625 billion to $8.225 billion, net income per share of $2.02 to $2.18, and adjusted net income per share on of $2.17 to $2.33. The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter on revenues of $6.93 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More