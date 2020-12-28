Arrow Electronics Promotes Sean Kerins To COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) announced Monday that Sean Kerins has been named the company's chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Previously, Kerins served as president of Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014. Prior to that, he was president of the North American region for the enterprise computing solutions business since 2010 and was vice president of storage and networking since 2007.

Prior to joining Arrow, Kerins spent ten years at EMC in sales, marketing, and professional services roles around the world. Earlier in his career, he held progressively senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, and served as an industrial engineer with General Motors.

Meanwhile, Kristin Russell succeeds Kerins as president of global enterprise computing solutions. Russell previously served as president of Arrow's global services business since 2016.

Russell and David West, president, global components, will report to Kerins.

