News & Insights

Stocks
ARW

Arrow Electronics price target lowered to $120 from $141 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst William Stein lowered the firm’s price target on Arrow Electronics (ARW) to $120 from $141 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat but lower than expected outlook. The electronics supply chain has been burning through more excess inventory than most people previously expected, but the guidance also looks somewhat worse than that, with the downtick “more related to a supplier transition”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.