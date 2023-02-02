Arrow Electronics Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $349.40 million, or $5.66 per share. This compares with $371.21 million, or $5.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $351.28 million or $5.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $9.32 billion from $9.02 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $349.40 Mln. vs. $371.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.66 vs. $5.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.68 -Revenue (Q4): $9.32 Bln vs. $9.02 Bln last year.

