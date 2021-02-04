Arrow Electronics Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $236.07 million, or $3.08 per share. This compares with $112.01 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.52 million or $3.17 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $8.45 billion from $7.34 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $242.52 Mln. vs. $181.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.17 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q4): $8.45 Bln vs. $7.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.17 to $2.33

