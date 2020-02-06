Arrow Electronics Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $112.01 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $230.65 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.38 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $7.34 billion from $7.92 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $181.38 Mln. vs. $226.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q4): $7.34 Bln vs. $7.92 Bln last year.

