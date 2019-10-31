Arrow Electronics Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.13 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $176.53 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.83 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $7.08 billion from $7.49 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $154.83 Mln. vs. $190.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.08 Bln vs. $7.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.125 - $7.525 Bln

