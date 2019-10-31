Markets
ARW

Arrow Electronics Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.13 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $176.53 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.83 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $7.08 billion from $7.49 billion last year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $154.83 Mln. vs. $190.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.08 Bln vs. $7.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.125 - $7.525 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARW

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular