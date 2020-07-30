Arrow Electronics Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW):

-Earnings: $132.80 million in Q2 vs. -$548.97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.68 in Q2 vs. -$6.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $126.08 million or $1.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.45 per share -Revenue: $6.61 billion in Q2 vs. $7.34 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.70

