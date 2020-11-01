Arrow Electronics, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 38%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.4% to hit US$7.2b. Arrow Electronics also reported a statutory profit of US$2.13, which was an impressive 38% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ARW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Arrow Electronics are now predicting revenues of US$29.2b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 37% to US$7.96. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.56 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.7% to US$87.88per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Arrow Electronics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$113 and the most bearish at US$81.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Arrow Electronics shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 5.9%, in line with its 5.2% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.8% next year. So although Arrow Electronics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Arrow Electronics' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arrow Electronics going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Arrow Electronics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

