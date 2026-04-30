Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Arrow Electronics (ARW) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 26.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $192.05 in the previous session. Arrow Electronics has gained 68.8% since the start of the year compared to the 8% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 44.4% return for the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 5, 2026, Arrow Electronics reported EPS of $4.39 versus consensus estimate of $3.55 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.97%.

For the current fiscal year, Arrow Electronics is expected to post earnings of $13.59 per share on $33.68 in revenues. This represents a 23.32% change in EPS on a 9.15% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $15.6 per share on $34.81 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.77% and 3.38%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Arrow Electronics has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Arrow Electronics? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Arrow Electronics has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 18.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.9X versus its peer group's average of 16.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Arrow Electronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Arrow Electronics passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Arrow Electronics shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ARW Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ARW have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Avnet, Inc. (AVT). AVT has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Avnet, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 11.28%, and for the current fiscal year, AVT is expected to post earnings of $6.82 per share on revenue of $24.68 billion.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. have gained 29.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.66X and a P/CF of 16.07X.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ARW and AVT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.