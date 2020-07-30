Arrow Electronics Guides Q3 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) projected earnings for the third quarter in a range of $1.34 to $1.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.54 to $1.70 per share on total sales between $6.325 billion and $6.925 billion, with global components sales between $4.675 billion and $4.975 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.65 billion and $1.95 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.45 per share on sales of $6.50 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

