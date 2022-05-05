Markets
Arrow Electronics Guides Q2 Well Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total sales guidance for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $5.32 to $5.48 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.48 to $5.64 per share on total sales between $9.04 billion and $9.64 billion, with global components sales between $7.29 billion and $7.59 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.75 billion to $2.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.62 per share on sales of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

