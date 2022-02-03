Arrow Electronics Guides Q1 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $4.32 to $4.48 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.44 to $4.60 per share on total sales between $8.35 billion and $8.95 billion, with global components sales between $6.675 billion and $6.975 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.675 billion and $1.975 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.58 per share on sales of $8.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

