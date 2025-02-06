ARROW ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $ARW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARROW ELECTRONICS ($ARW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.97 per share, beating estimates of $2.65 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $7,282,880,000, beating estimates of $7,129,726,178 by $153,153,822.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ARROW ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of ARROW ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 779,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,519,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 652,807 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,712,353
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 360,509 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,886,410
- FMR LLC added 342,590 shares (+371.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,506,229
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 307,465 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,840,575
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 289,564 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,462,786
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 232,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,880,982
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ARROW ELECTRONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $182,367,343 of award payments to $ARW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RENEW PEGA CS LICENSES: $13,552,276
- AGILE ELABORATION AND CONFIGURATION SUPPORT: $9,998,134
- COLLECTION EXPERT SERVICES SUPPORT: $9,994,331
- EXPERT SERVICES SUPPORT: $9,970,453
- TASK ORDER 23 UNDER IRS BPA 2032H5-18-A-00025 FOR PEGA SUPPORT SERVICES.: $9,655,425
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.