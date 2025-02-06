News & Insights

Stocks
ARW

ARROW ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $ARW Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ARROW ELECTRONICS ($ARW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.97 per share, beating estimates of $2.65 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $7,282,880,000, beating estimates of $7,129,726,178 by $153,153,822.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARROW ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of ARROW ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 235 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • COLONY GROUP, LLC added 779,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,519,865
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 652,807 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,712,353
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 360,509 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,886,410
  • FMR LLC added 342,590 shares (+371.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,506,229
  • HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 307,465 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,840,575
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 289,564 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,462,786
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 232,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,880,982

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARROW ELECTRONICS Government Contracts

We have seen $182,367,343 of award payments to $ARW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.