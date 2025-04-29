ARROW ELECTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ARW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARROW ELECTRONICS ($ARW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,383,232,320 and earnings of $1.45 per share.
ARROW ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity
ARROW ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM F. AUSTEN purchased 1,900 shares for an estimated $197,828
- YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.
ARROW ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of ARROW ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 908,185 shares (+208.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,733,887
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 730,408 shares (+163.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,623,752
- NORGES BANK removed 612,399 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,274,574
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 474,420 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,666,390
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 473,909 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,608,586
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 318,329 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,009,376
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 283,091 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,023,253
ARROW ELECTRONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $172,574,343 of award payments to $ARW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RENEW PEGA CS LICENSES: $13,552,276
- AGILE ELABORATION AND CONFIGURATION SUPPORT: $9,998,134
- COLLECTION EXPERT SERVICES SUPPORT: $9,994,331
- EXPERT SERVICES SUPPORT: $9,970,453
- TASK ORDER 23 UNDER IRS BPA 2032H5-18-A-00025 FOR PEGA SUPPORT SERVICES.: $9,655,425
