ARROW ELECTRONICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ARW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ARROW ELECTRONICS ($ARW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,383,232,320 and earnings of $1.45 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARROW ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

ARROW ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $ARW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM F. AUSTEN purchased 1,900 shares for an estimated $197,828

YUN SUNG CHO (VP, Corp. Cont., & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 590 shares for an estimated $65,343.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARROW ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of ARROW ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ARROW ELECTRONICS Government Contracts

We have seen $172,574,343 of award payments to $ARW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.