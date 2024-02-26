Arrow Electronics Collaborates With Infineon To Accelerate Development Of EV Chargers

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Monday revealed a collaboration with Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a semiconductor firm, to support accelerating electric vehicle charger development for Arrow Electronics' engineering services company, eInfochips customers.

The goal of the partnership between Arrow and Infineon is to aid innovators in overcoming challenges in creating DC fast chargers, such as lack of experience, strict safety and reliability requirements, and limited support networks.

As part of this joint effort, Arrow's High Power Center of Excellence has introduced a 30kW DC fast charger reference platform. This platform incorporates Infineon's 1200V CoolSiC Easy power modules, hardware design, embedded firmware, bi-directional charging support, and energy metering functionality.

The initial reference design resulting from this collaboration, a 30kW DC fast charger reference development platform for production, is currently on display at the Applied Power Electronics Conference, taking place from Feb. 25-29 in Long Beach, California.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.