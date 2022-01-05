Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arrow Electronics (ARW) closed at $134.31, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics maker had gained 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arrow Electronics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.42, up 39.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.85 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arrow Electronics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arrow Electronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Arrow Electronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.75.

It is also worth noting that ARW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

