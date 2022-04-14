Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Arrow Electronics (ARW) closed the most recent trading day at $109.07, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics maker had lost 12.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Arrow Electronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $4.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.67 billion, up 3.37% from the year-ago period.

ARW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.48 per share and revenue of $35.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.23% and +2.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arrow Electronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Arrow Electronics is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Arrow Electronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.6, which means Arrow Electronics is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ARW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.