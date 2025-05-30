Arrow Electronics (ARW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.97, changing hands as low as $117.29 per share. Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARW's low point in its 52 week range is $86.50 per share, with $137.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.88.

