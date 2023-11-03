Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Arrow Electronics ARW reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $4.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48. However, the bottom line declined 24% on a year-over-year basis due to lower revenues and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.



In the third quarter of 2023, ARW reported revenues of $8.01 billion, down 13.6% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% due to the adverse impact of foreign exchange rates.



With improving supply-chain constraints, the company continued to witness normalization in shortage market activities and was able to deliver an enhanced quarterly performance.

Third-Quarter Details

Adjusted revenues from Global Components decreased 13% year over year to $6.24 billion. Our model estimates for Global Components sales were pegged at $6.23 billion, representing a 14.65% decline. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from Europe increased 3%, while sales from the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions plunged 24% and 18%, respectively.



Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) were $1.76 billion, dropped 12.6% year over year. Our model estimates for Global ECS sales were pegged at $1.85 billion, suggesting a 5.6% year-over-year fall. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America declined 18%, while sales from Europe increased 2%.



The non-GAAP operating income from Global Components and Global ECS was $386 million and $56 million, respectively.



Arrow Electronics’ non-GAAP operating income plunged 26.3% to $379.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 from the year-ago quarter’s $515 million. The non-GAAP operating margin shrunk 80 basis points to 4.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Arrow Electronics exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $333.3 million compared with the previous quarter’s $240.4 million.



The long-term debt was $2.61 billion, down from $3.67 billion at the end of the previous quarter.



The New York-based electronic component distributor generated $321.7 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. During the first nine months of 2023, the company’s cash from operating activities was $418.7 million.



In the third quarter of 2023, ARW returned $200 million to its shareholders through share repurchases. It has approximately $622 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, sales are estimated between $7.5 billion and $8.1 billion.



Global Components sales are projected in the band of $5.4-$5.8 billion. Global ECS sales are anticipated between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion.



Interest expenses are expected to be $90 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $3.61-$3.81.



Arrow Electronics expects changes in foreign currencies to increase fourth-quarter sales by $54 million and earnings per share by 7 cents on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

