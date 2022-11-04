Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

Arrow Electronics ARW reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.45 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36. The bottom line improved 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $9.27 billion, up 9% from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impacts of unfavorable currency exchange rates, sales increased 14%. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

Arrow Electronics has been witnessing increasing demand for electronic components, and software, cloud and security solutions. Meanwhile, supply-chain constraints continue to limit its ability to capitalize on the growing demand.

Segmental Details

Adjusted revenues from Global Components increased 10% year over year to $7.30 billion. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America and Europe jumped 21% year over year, each. Global Components’ sales in the Asia Pacific region were down 3% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (“ECS”) were $1.97 billion, up 4% year over year. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America and Europe increased 3% and 7%, respectively.

The non-GAAP operating income from Global Components and Global ECS were $501 million and $86 million, respectively.

Margins

Arrow Electronics’ non-GAAP gross profit climbed 21% to $3.63 billion in the third quarter from the prior-year quarter’s $3 billion. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 13.1%.

Non-GAAP operating income jumped 46.3% to $1.58 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from the year-ago quarter’s $1.08 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin grew 150 bps to 5.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Arrow Electronics exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $334 million compared with the previous quarter’s $225.5 million.

The long-term debt was $3.19 billion, higher than $2.86 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

The New York-based electronic components distributor generated $141.1 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. In the first nine months of 2022, the company utilized $141.8 million of operating cash flow.

In the third quarter of 2022, ARW returned $259 million worth of shares to its shareholders through its stock-repurchase program. It has $629 million remaining under its current share-repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2022, sales are estimated between $8.95 billion and $9.55 billion.

Global Components sales are projected to be $6.80-$7.10 billion. Global ECS sales are anticipated between $2.15 billion and $2.45 billion.

Interest expenses will presumably be $62 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.60-$5.80.

Arrow Electronics expects changes in foreign currencies to decrease fourth-quarter sales by $420 million and earnings per share by 25 cents.

