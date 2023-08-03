Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Arrow Electronics ARW reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results. The company’s adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33. However, the bottom line declined 24.4% on a year-over-year basis due to lower revenues and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

In the second quarter of 2023, ARW reported revenues of $8.51 billion, down 10% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

With supply-chain constraints improving, the company continued to witness normalization in shortage market activities and was able to deliver an enhanced quarterly performance.

Second-Quarter Details

Adjusted revenues from Global Components decreased 10% year over year to $6.68 billion. Our model estimates for Global Components sales were pegged at $6.78 billion, indicating a 9.1% decline. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from Europe jumped 19%, while sales from the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions plunged 17% and 22%, respectively.

Adjusted revenues from Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) were $1.83 billion, dropped 8% year over year. Our model estimates for Global ECS sales were pegged at $1.87 billion, suggesting a 6.6% year-over-year fall. Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America and Europe declined 14% and 1%, respectively.

The non-GAAP operating income from Global Components and Global ECS was $388 million and $87 million, respectively.

Arrow Electronics’ non-GAAP operating income plunged 24.6% to $410.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 from the year-ago quarter’s $544.2 million. The non-GAAP operating margin shrunk 100 basis points to 4.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Arrow Electronics exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $240.4 million compared with the previous quarter’s $205.6 million.

The long-term debt was $3.67 billion, down from $3.72 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The New York-based electronic component distributor used $126.8 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. During the first half of 2023, the company’s cash from operating activities was $97 million.

In the second quarter of 2022, ARW returned $200 million to its shareholders through share repurchases. It has approximately $824 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Third-Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, sales are estimated between $7.78 billion and $8.38 billion.

Global Components sales are projected in the band of $6.00-$6.40 billion. Global ECS sales are anticipated between $1.78 billion and $1.98 billion.

Interest expenses are expected in the range of $85-$90 million. As a result, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $3.40-$3.60.

Arrow Electronics expects changes in foreign currencies to increase third-quarter sales by $212 million and earnings per share by 11 cents on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

