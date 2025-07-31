Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Arrow Electronics (ARW) reported $7.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $2.43 for the same period compares to $2.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.14 billion, representing a surprise of +6.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

Geographic Revenue- Americas : $2.76 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.76 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported : $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $2.67 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.67 billion compared to the $2.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- EMEA ECS sales as reported : $1.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.5%.

: $1.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.5%. Geographic Revenue- EMEA components sales, as reported : $1.43 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $1.43 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported : $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

: $2.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%. Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported : $1.05 billion compared to the $947.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $947.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $2.15 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.15 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Global ECS : $2.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.

: $2.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%. Net Sales- Global components : $5.28 billion compared to the $5.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $5.28 billion compared to the $5.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Global ECS non-GAAP operating income : $98 million compared to the $78.5 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $98 million compared to the $78.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. Global components non-GAAP operating income: $189 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $183.25 million.

Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

